Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $172.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.38. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $172.44 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

