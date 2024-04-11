Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,121 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.35.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $123.08 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $130.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $56,139,159.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $611,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,139,159.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,890 shares of company stock worth $32,496,327 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

