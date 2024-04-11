Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.57.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $424.09. 17,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,227. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.65 and its 200 day moving average is $373.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

