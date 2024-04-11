Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

