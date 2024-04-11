Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,070 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,948,000 after purchasing an additional 220,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Textron by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,923,000 after purchasing an additional 596,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of TXT opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

