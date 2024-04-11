Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.90.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

