Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,912 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,912 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.32. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.01% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKD. Bank of America upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

