Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,346 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,346 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $147,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $85.79 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $85.60 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

