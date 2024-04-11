Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Price Performance

Relx stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.75.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RELX. StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About Relx



RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

