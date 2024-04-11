AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCL. Benchmark raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.36. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.