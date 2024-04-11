abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 317.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the second quarter worth $104,000.

About abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

