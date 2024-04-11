Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

In other Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $54,641.01. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,706,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,451,027.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,208.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Featured Articles

