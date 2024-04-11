Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:ACP opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.17.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
