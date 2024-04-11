Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:ACP opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACP. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

