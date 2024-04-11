Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE THW opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 43,041 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 41.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

