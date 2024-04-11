Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Short Interest Update

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $60.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $1,842,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,933,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 289.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

