Adam Christopher Ellis Acquires 10,000 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at $828,792.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zumiez Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $287.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,571.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 256,080 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth $3,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth $3,757,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

