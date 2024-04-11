AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AdaptHealth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,199,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,064,000 after buying an additional 542,928 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.6% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,210,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after buying an additional 144,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after buying an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.89 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $858.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.