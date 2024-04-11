Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advantest Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Advantest stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. Advantest has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $902.25 million for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, analysts predict that Advantest will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics systems in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Service and other departments.

