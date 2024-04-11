Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

ARKK opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

