Ag Growth International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.68 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.44.

AFN opened at C$61.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$59.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$47.07 and a 52-week high of C$64.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

