Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse Sells 7,791 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $35.50.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
