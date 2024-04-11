AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,124. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

