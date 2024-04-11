AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.10. 834,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,508. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

