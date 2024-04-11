AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. StockNews.com cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 300,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,800. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

