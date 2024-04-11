AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for approximately 2.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.76.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,572. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

