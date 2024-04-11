AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $345.33. 163,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,726. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

