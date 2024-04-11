AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.19. 1,018,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.33.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

