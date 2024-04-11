AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 1.6% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.20. 2,326,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $214.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

