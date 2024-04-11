AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 2.1% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $118.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.43 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

