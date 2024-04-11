AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.7% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $968.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $23.34 on Thursday, hitting $912.86. 146,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,451. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $959.12 and its 200 day moving average is $887.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

