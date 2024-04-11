AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 554 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of GSK by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

