Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of AIRT stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Air T
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.