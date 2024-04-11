Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. Air T has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Air T by 11,365.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

