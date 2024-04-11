Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $38.40 on Thursday. Aisin has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aisin will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

