Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

AKTX opened at $1.30 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

