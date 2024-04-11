Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $162.60 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $301.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.51 and a 200-day moving average of $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

