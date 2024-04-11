Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $172.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $157.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.70. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

