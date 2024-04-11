AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 123,777 shares.The stock last traded at $4.92 and had previously closed at $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTI

AlTi Global Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 67.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 313.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 971,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 508,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 88.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 210,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 1,223.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.