Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Holdings Decreased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 0.2 %

DOX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.42. 95,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.24. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.