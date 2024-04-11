American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. UBS Group upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of AXL opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.67. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $850.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.22.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
