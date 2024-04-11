Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.33.

Get Amphenol alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.