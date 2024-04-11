ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Down 78.9% in March

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,387,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 365.4 days.
ams-OSRAM Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. ams-OSRAM has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
