Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ (AMLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMLX. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $166.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of -0.93. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $193,098 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

