Analysts Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target at $108.60

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

