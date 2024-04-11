Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 308.7% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) by 584.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANEB stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -1.00. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

