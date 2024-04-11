Annette Borén Purchases 4,500 Shares of Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Stock

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2024

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) insider Annette Borén purchased 4,500 shares of Stelrad Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,490 ($6,948.49).

Stelrad Group Stock Performance

LON SRAD traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 123 ($1.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.52. Stelrad Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The stock has a market cap of £156.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,020.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Stelrad Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 4.72 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Stelrad Group’s previous dividend of $2.92. Stelrad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

About Stelrad Group

(Get Free Report)

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It offers steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular radiators; steel multicolumn and aluminium radiators; and hydronic, hybrid, dual fuel, and electrical heat emitters under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators, and Hudevad brands.

See Also

