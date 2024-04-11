APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. APA has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that APA will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

