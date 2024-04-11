Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIRC. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

NYSE AIRC opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

