Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Given “Neutral” Rating at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho cut Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Apartment Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.30.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.38 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

