Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Raised to $210.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

AIT opened at $192.21 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $201.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $902,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.