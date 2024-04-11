Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Short Interest Up 70.5% in March

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $408,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 44,522 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

